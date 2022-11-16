2-3 tropical cyclones likely this November

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday said two to three tropical cyclones are expected to develop or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this November.

“For now, we do not see any weather disturbance or low pressure area (LPA) so there is a slim chance to have a tropical cyclone, but two to three tropical cyclones are expected this month,” PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said.

PAGASA forecast isolated light rains to prevail over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region on Tuesday due to the northeast monsoon.

Badrina said the rest of the country may only experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

“These rains are likely in the afternoon, and will last for about 30 minutes to one hour,” he said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and light to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

The temperature in Metro Manila, Kalayaan Islands, and Puerto Princesa will reach up to 33°C; and up to 32°C in Laoag, Legazpi, and Tuguegarao.

Zamboanga’s temperature will reach up to 34°C; while Davao’s temperature is up to 33°C. Tacloban, Cebu, and Iloilo’s temperature is forecast to reach up to 32°C

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY