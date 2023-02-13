2.2K villages in Bicol Region now drug-cleared

LEGAZPI CITY: The Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) reported on Monday that 2,183 barangays in the region have been declared as drug-cleared.

Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PRO-5 spokesperson, said the latest 13 barangays to be included in the list were declared as drug-cleared last Feb. 9, in a conference conducted by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC).

"From its 2,170 drug-cleared barangays, Bicol Region now has 2,183 barangays confirmed as drug-free," Calubaquib said in an interview.

The 13 newly declared drug-free villages are: Calabaca, Capalonga in Camarines Norte; Baligang and Nasisi in Ligao City, Albay province; Tubli in Caramoran and Capilihan, Francia and Sto. Domingo, all in Virac town in Catanduanes; and Sta. Rita in Del Gallego, La Purisima in Iriga City, Bahao in Libmanan, Poblacion Central in Ocampo, Hubo in Pasacao, and San Antonio in Tigaon, all in Camarines Sur.

Calubaquib said among the parameters for declaring the drug-cleared status of affected barangays, are the non-availability of drug supply, absence of drug transit, laboratory, warehouse, pusher, user and protector, existence of drug awareness and prevention programs and voluntary drug treatment and rehabilitation processing desks.

"PRO5 as a member of the Regional Oversight Committee vows to continuously work closely with partner agencies to wipe out the presence and proliferation of any forms of illegal drugs in the region. It shall likewise, strictly implement the Department of Interior and Local Government's (DILG's) program known as the “Buhay ay Ingatan, Droga ay Ayawan (BIDA) to facilitate massive information dissemination and rehabilitation of drug personalities engaged in the use of prohibited drugs," she said.

Meanwhile, Calubaquib said Bicol operatives confiscated PHP510,000 of shabu from two drug peddlers in Camarines Norte on Sunday evening.

"On Feb. 12, 2023, at around 11:50 evening, the combined elements of the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 5, Paracale Municipal Police Station, Camarines Norte Provincial Intelligence Unit, 501st Mobile Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 5 and Camarines Norte 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Bicol conducted the operation at Purok 1, Barangay Tawig, Paracale, Camarines Norte," she said.

Calubaquib identified the suspect as Angel Castillo, 36, of Barangay Parang and Richard Villacrusis, 42, of Barangay Luklukan Sur, both in Jose Panganiban town in Camarines Norte.

"The suspects were arrested after selling to undercover police six heat-sealed transparent sachets of shabu weighing more or less 75 grams. Arrested suspects and recovered items were brought to Paracale police station for proper disposition while a case for violation of RA (Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) is being readied for filing in court," she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency