1st soybean processing hub in Ifugao to be operational by 2021

MANILA — The Department of Science and Technology in Cordillera Administrative Region (DOST-CAR) and the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) are currently establishing a soybean processing hub in Ifugao, which is expected to be operational in 2021, DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said on Friday.

In an interview with the Philippine News Agency, de la Peña said this is the first soybean processing hub in Ifugao, and will be established at the Ifugao State University (IFSU) campus in Lamut town, from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021.

“Users of the hub will be the soybean producers and processors in the Cordillera. Soybean farmers will use the facility until they are able to establish their own processing center. Soybean processors using the hub will follow current good manufacturing procedures,” he said.

The project cost is PHP967,576, of which, the DOST-CAR, PHilMech, and beneficiaries (soybean producers and processors) will be providing funds of PHP264,176, PHP510,400, and P193,000, respectively, according to de la Peña.

Aside from the establishment of a soybean processing hub equipped with the necessary technologies, the project also includes training on soybean processing, with a focus on product costing, packaging, and labeling.

DOST-CAR will provide science and technology interventions, which include procurement of the approved equipment; conduct the training; provide packaging and labeling assistance in close coordination with PhilMech, and provide laboratory services such as water and soybean roast product nutrient analyses and shelf-life study.

PhilMech, on the other hand, will provide project-based training and technical assistance to possible users of technology; shoulder the cost of labor and materials for repair of equipment; assist in monitoring and operation of the technology hub, de la Peña said.

De la Peña also said the project targets to produce at least one technology adopter during the hub’s first year of operation. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency