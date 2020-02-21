1st PUI in Caraga tests negative for Covid 19

The patient quarantined by a government health facility in the region classified as person under investigation (PUI) was found negative of coronavirus disease (Covid 19), a top official of the Department of Health (DOH 13) said.

The test result is negative but we will still observe the patient. We need to be doubly sure, DOH 13

Director Jose Llacuna told the Philippine News Agency on Thursday.

Llacuna said they sent the samples of the patient to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) on Monday and received the result on Wednesday.

The first patient under PUI is a 25 year old who arrived from Hong Kong on January 29 with a history of travel to China a month before.

The person had a fever on February 5 and eventually cough and colds on February 7 but the symptoms have already disappeared.

We are happy with the result of the RITM. Caraga has zero cases of Covid 19, Llacuna said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Eric T. Montesclaros of Provincial Health Office of Surigao del Sur (PHO SDS), also confirmed that a PUI in the province has already been cleared of Covid 19.

We expect the negative result because nothing serious was happening to the patient during the isolation period, including on the 14th day, Montesclaros said.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, DOH 13 said of the 40 listed as persons under monitoring (PUM), 27 have already completed the monitoring period while 13 are still under strict monitoring.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY