1st PH Fintech Festival set in May

Government agencies, stakeholders, startups, and individuals interested in technology will convene at the first Philippine Fintech Festival on May 20 21 in Taguig City.

"The goal is to become a catalyst to tech up the Philippines. How to be a catalyst? We are hoping that we could teach this by bringing in thought leaders, having experiential zones (in the venue)," Fintech Philippines Association (FPH) chairman Justo Ortiz told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Monday.

He explained that the festival also aims to enable attendees to see the possibilities in financial technology (fintech).

"It (festival) is Philippines specific, for the Filipinos. (It's for them to realize) what they can do. How can the Philippines become an incubation hub? We would teach the attendees to develop new products and make it sell globally," Ortiz remarked.

He cited as an example, a buko pie seller in Dumaguete. Ortiz pointed out that the woman could not even sell her product in Metro Manila.

"(Through this event), attendees will learn how to market their products and services and make these more competitive," he said.

Thought leaders and business executives will discuss global trends and cutting edge solutions concerning digital disruptions in various industries.

A "tech experience zone" will be mounted during the two day event, providing interactive, multisensory technologies.

A PFF Awards will also be held to recognize top startups and innovative companies.

Organizers will be looking for five to six individuals or companies to award.

"We want the Philippines to be a hub for innovation," Ortiz reiterated, adding that the regulatory body and stakeholders need to be open in this area.

Meanwhile, in terms of government support for fintech, Ortiz said he sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is not just supportive but is very engaged.

"They are very engaged, and they are one of the drivers of change. We get more digital transactions," Ortiz commented.

The FPP is organized by the Distributed Ledger Technology Association of the Philippines that Ortiz also chairs, in partnership with BSP, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and other private corporations.

Among the topics to be discussed is the future of banking, financial inclusion, and blockchain for enterprise.

