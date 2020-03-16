1st Filipino Covid-19 case recovers; 2 new cases recorded

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday confirmed reports of the recovery and subsequent discharge of the first Filipino infected by coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The DOH identified the recovered patient as PH14, bringing the total of recovered patients in the Philippines to three.

The patient 14 is a 46-year-old male who was admitted on March 5, 2020 at Makati Medical Center after manifesting cough and fever on February 25. He was confirmed with coronavirus on March 9.

The DOH said the patient is now asymptomatic and tested negative twice for Covid-19 prior to discharge.

Last Sunday, the DOH announced that patients 1 and 3 have recovered from the deadly virus. Both are foreign nationals.

“While this is a very welcome development, there is no reason for us to be complacent,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said. “In order, to contain the virus, we may also need to extend community quarantine to other areas of the country.”

Duque emphasized the need for public to cooperate with the government “more than ever, and to serve as our partners in ensuring that the spread of Covid-19 is put to a halt”.

“Let us all act fast and act now,” he added.

Meanwhile, the DOH reported two new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 142.

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri confirmed that he tested positive of the coronavirus.

In a statement, Zubiri said it was Duque who informed him about the positive test results for Covid-19, noting that his case was asymptomatic or showing no symptoms.

On Sunday, the DOH reported four deaths, increasing the death toll to 12.

They are patient 12, a 56-year-old Filipino male; patient 9, an 86-year-old American man from Marikina City; patient 54, a 40-year-old Filipino from Pasig City; and patient 11, a 64-year-old man from Negros Oriental.

Source: Philippines News Agency