1st Filipino Covid 19 case in Singapore recovers: DFA

The first Filipino who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) in Singapore has been discharged after recovering last week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

"The first Filipino national diagnosed as Covid 19 positive has been given a clean bill of health and was discharged from the hospital on 28 February," the agency said in a bulletin.

The agency reported two new cases of Filipino Covid 19 patients in the city state, which were recorded between Saturday and Monday.

The second Filipino was confirmed to have contracted the disease on February 29 while the third case was announced on March 2.

"Both patients are confined in a hospital and are receiving appropriate treatment at the Singapore Government's health facilities," the agency said.

At present, the embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore and stands ready to help Covid 19 positive Filipinos as needed.

Source: Philippines News Agency