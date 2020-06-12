1st Covid-19 case in Iloilo town tests negative

The first coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case in Igbaras town, Iloilo, which involves a Sangguniang Bayan (SB) member, has tested negative in a retest.

Igbaras Mayor Jaime Esmeralda told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) on Friday that they were informed by the Iloilo Provincial Health Office of the negative test result of the 55-year-old male municipal councilor on Thursday evening.

The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 6 (Western Visayas) has released the positive result of the SB member on June 1.

Esmeralda, also a physician, requested for the SB member to undergo re-swabbing last June 2 as he doubted that the result was a “false positive”.

He said the SB member stayed in Igbaras for two months and only traveled once to Iloilo City last May 1.

He considered some factors that might have resulted in the positive result of the SB member.

“It is possible that he had the sickness long before and the remnants of the virus were picked up by the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test when he was swabbed May 27. It is a possibility that we cannot discount,” he said.

He also looked at human error in the processing of the specimen.

The SB member’s swab sample was run at the Western Visayas Medical Center sub-national laboratory in the Mandurriao District.

“It (sample) might be contaminated in the extraction or the examination. It also might be a clerical error, or in the encoding (of the result), and interchange of the specimen and the results,” he said.

He said he understands the workload of the DOH-CHD 6 but has requested health officials in the region to recheck its system.

“We hope ours will become a precedent situation to review our system,” he said.

The bulk of specimens coming into the laboratory also needs more personnel, he said.

The first Covid-19 case of the town had paralyzed the operations at the municipal hall since June 2.

He said the patient’s 200 contacts were mostly employees of the local government unit.

Esmeralda said 150 high-risk contacts were swabbed, 50 of whom have been tested negative for the disease.

“We await more test results,” he said.

The SB member and all his contacts will finish their 14-day quarantine on June 16.

“But we will resume the operations at the municipal hall starting Monday, June 15, observing strictly the health protocols,” he said.

Esmeralda also vowed to abide by the issuances of the provincial government to further protect the town from the virus.

