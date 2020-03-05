1M people in remote villages to benefit from free Wi Fi project

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) expects to benefit one million internet users in its initial 3,000 Wi Fi facilities across the country under the "Free Wi Fi for All" program that was simultaneously launched here and in four other sites on Thursday.

The project has been established by the DICT and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in cooperation with the local government units of Isabela, Albay, Palawan, Lanao del Sur, and Davao City.

UNDP Philippine Country Office Resident Representative Titograd Mitra promised to switch on at least 10,000 free Wi Fi sites in remote and disadvantaged areas this year.

We would have at least 10,000 to 12,000 hotspots by 2020, he said during the activation ceremony for the free Wi Fi at the DICT office in Quezon City that was seen live through satellite feed in the said five areas.

One of the recipient remote villages was Barangay Sipay here, which has 645 residents based on the 2015 census.

The free Wi Fi is said to have a maximum of 40 megabits that can be enjoyed per access point.

City Councilor Jayve Diaz, who represented Mayor Josemarie Diaz, said the free Wi Fi connection would be helpful to students and teachers as well as traders and farmers in far flung areas.

Free Wi Fi connections will further help our communities in connecting to their friends, relatives and acquaintances with the internet connected urban areas, he added.

The DICT targets to provide free Wi Fi in 3,000 more sites around the country by June and another 3,000 before December this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency