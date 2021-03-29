1K village health workers get Covid-19 jabs in Butuan

BUTUAN CITY – The city government here said at least 1,009 Barangay Health Workers and members of Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERTS) have received their first shots of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

In a press statement Saturday, the city government said the vaccination for the front-line health workers in the city started on Thursday (March 25).

“The BHWs and members of BHERTS in different barangays were inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccines,” the statement said.

The city government aims to inoculate nearly 3,000 frontline health workers from the different barangays.

Barangay chairpersons, who are part of BHERTS, also received their first shots of the vaccine, the city government said.

At least 87 of the 270 contact tracers of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the city also received their first shots of vaccines on Thursday.

A total of 190 health workers from the City Health Office and members of the Emergency Response Units of the City Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office were vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We call on our BHWs and BHERTS members to get vaccinated to protect them from Covid-19 and to protect their families and communities from the virus,” the city government said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency