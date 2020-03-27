1K passes issued for smooth food delivery in Caraga

The food lane accreditation of the Department of Agriculture in Caraga Region (DA-13) has fast-tracked the issuance of passes to ensure the fast delivery of agriculture-based food products, agri-fishery essential commodities and livestock.

This amid the implementation of quarantine measures by local government units (LGUs) to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a statement on Thursday, the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD) of DA-13 said the agency has already served 1,097 walk-ins and online clients who requested accreditations and issuance of passes at quarantine checkpoints as of Wednesday.

“This is to ensure the unhampered delivery of food supply and other agricultural commodities amid the community quarantine period in the region due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19),” said OIC-Regional Technical Director for Operations Rebecca Atega in the statement.

AMAD has also tapped the support of the provincial, municipal and city agricultural offices in fast-tracking services to suppliers and farm producers, she added.

“The verifying team makes sure that all applicants are complying with the needed requirements. The process of application is easy and it is also accessible online,” Atega said.

The intensified operation of AMAD is in response to the issues raised by suppliers and farm producers on the effects of the restrictions imposed at checkpoint quarantines in the region.

Atega said DA-13 has coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army to allow vehicles of suppliers and farm producers with food lane stickers to pass the quarantine checkpoints with ease.

“In response to Agriculture Secretary (William) Dar’s directives, DA-Caraga seeks the assistance of the PNP and the Army to give immediate support during the product delivery as we value the importance of the unhampered movement of food supplies is necessary in these trying times,” Atega added.

She also asked those who would want to avail of the online registration, particularly the agricultural suppliers, to furnish their office with copies of the official receipt of registration, certificate or registration, and business permits.

They will also be required to accomplish the Food Lane Accreditation Application Forms, Food Lane Reference Form, and Statement of Commitment, which can be downloaded from the DA website.

Additional documents are also required to livestock, poultry, and by-products suppliers to include a copy of the handler’s license, accreditation of transport carriers from the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), and accreditation of meat transport vehicles from the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS).

Atega said the transport of live hogs and pork products should continue to comply with shipping permits in monitoring the African swine fever. Source: Philippines News Agency