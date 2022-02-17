﻿1K NCR cops complete training on police clearance system use

A total of 1,090 police officers in Metro Manila completed the training on the proper use of the National Police Clearance System (NPCS).

In a statement on Wednesday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said the number is composed of 30 police officers from the NCRPO headquarters, 150 from the Northern Police District, 275 from the Eastern Police District, 239 from the Manila Police District, 221 from the Southern Police District, and 175 from the Quezon City Police District.

The police officers received certificates of completion during Tuesday’s rites held at the NCRPO headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.

“I congratulate the graduates of this course for taking the challenge in improving their skills and capabilities to sustain the institutionalization of this initiative. I expect nothing less but the best from you in the performance of your functions as NPCS verifiers, clearance personnel, and help desk personnel,” Danao said.

The NPCS users’ training program was spearheaded by the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management headed by Maj. Gen. Jireh Fidel.

Danao said the public now enjoys more efficient and fast transactions of their police clearance applications with the nationwide rollout of the NPCS.

“This initiative was a great leap towards better police service especially at this time of (the Covid-19) pandemic,” he added.

Through the NPCS, persons with a criminal record from a certain area cannot obtain a police clearance from another area.

Police clearance is among common requirements for various purposes such as employment and other government transactions.

Source: Philippines News Agency