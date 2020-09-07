1K more jeepneys to ply Metro Manila streets on Sept. 9

There will be more public utility jeepneys (PUJ) in the streets of Metro Manila on Wednesday after the Land Transport Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) allowed the return to operation of some 1,006 PUJs.

In a statement on Monday, the LTFRB said the jeepneys will ply 10 routes, namely; Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (Edsa/North Avenue to Quezon City Hall, Marcos Avenue to Quirino Highway via Tandang Sora, Dapitan to Libertad via L. Guinto, Divisoria to Retiro via Jose Abad Santos, Divisoria to Sangandaan, Libertad to Washington, Baclaran to Escolta via Jones and L. Guinto, Baclaran to QI via Mabini, Blumentritt to Libertad via Quiapo and L. Guinto, and Blumentritt to Vito Cruz via L. Guinto.

These PUJs, it said, are allowed to return to operation as long as they are “roadworthy” and have a valid personal passenger insurance policy—noting that a special permit is not required aside from the QR code issued by the LTFRB.

“Maaari i-download ang QR Code mula sa website ng LTFRB (www.ltfrb.gov.ph) simula bukas ng hapon, 08 Setyembre 2020 (The QR code may be downloaded from the LTFRB website starting tomorrow afternoon, Sept. 8),” the LTFRB said.

Moreover, it said PUJs in operation are required to comply with physical distancing rules, body temperature checking, wearing of both face masks and shields, and other health and safety measures required by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) for public transportation.

Available public transport in Metro Manila

To date, it said there are a total of 16,214 PUJs plying 178 routes in Metro Manila, in addition to a total of 786 modern PUJs running in 45 routes.

For city buses, it said there are a total of 3,761 authorized units running in 32 routes, while there are 379 point-to-point buses in 34 routes.

There are 1,906 authorized UV Express units crisscrossing 59 routes in the region.

For taxis, it said there are a total of 20,891 authorized units in addition to 23,968 transport network vehicle services. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency