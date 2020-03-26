1K isolation beds eyed in Iloilo City

The local government here is preparing for a maximum of 1,000 beds for persons under monitoring (PUMs) and patients under investigation (PUIs) needing isolation.

“We are planning to have an isolation facility,” Dr. Roland Jay Fortuna, Iloilo City Health Office coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) focal person, said in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said they have identified the Iloilo Central Elementary School (ICES), which has a 50-bed capacity, and has been operating since March 23.

PUMs to be accommodated in the isolation facility will be those whose houses have no capacity for isolation, those stranded and have nowhere to stay, and those who refused to adhere to the enhanced community quarantine being implemented by the city government.

Meanwhile, PUIs showing mild symptoms and do not need hospitalization will be accommodated in the isolation facility.

Fortuna said PUMs only have to observe social distancing since they are asymptomatic while PUIs “will be segregated per room”. Each room, he said, has a comfort room.

“We will be maximizing central schools for our isolation facility. The city will be preparing for a maximum of 1,000 beds. We will be identifying a series of schools,” he added.

They are also looking at the Mabini Elementary School and the old building of the Sta. Maria Catholic School as additional isolation facilities.

The isolation facility will be with a medical team to ensure the security quarantine is followed, he said.

“All personal needs are being provided by the city government, from food, water, and other necessities that they need,” Fortuna added.

Nonetheless, he said the number of PUMs in the city has started to plateau. The surge in number was recorded when travelers from Manila rushed to come home to Iloilo. Likewise, some PUMs have already completed the 14-day quarantine period.

He said that they are doing their best to control the people entering the city following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

“If everybody cooperates, all those non-essential will not go out of their houses, then this will stop,” he said.

Iloilo City, based on the data from the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) as of noontime of March 24, has a total of 30 PUIs with one death and one Covid-19 positive and 1,294 PUMs.

Meantime, in a press conference, Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said that massive disinfection will be done in the city but the priority, for now, is in Mandurriao district where the Covid-19 positive patient resides.

He added that there is no lockdown but “we are going to sanitize and do everything that we can” to ensure the safety of patients.

“I have already talked to the barangay captain, our city health personnel are already there in the barangay,” he added.

He also met with concerned offices where they discussed to come up with a protocol in case of deaths.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY