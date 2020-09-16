1K housing units distributed to Yolanda victims in Samar

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles on Wednesday led national and local government officials in an online formal turnover of completed housing units in Basey, Samar as part of the Duterte administration’s efforts to fulfill the housing needs of Super Typhoon Yolanda victims.

Nograles thanked the national government agencies and local government units (LGUs) during the virtual ceremony for their cooperation and swift action in finishing the project.

“This is the seventh online ceremony in Region 8. We make special mention of the invaluable assistance and leadership of Mayor Luz Ponferrada, Vice Mayor Honesto Zeta, councilors and other municipal officials. The Yolanda Housing Project in the area is a triumph of political will and cooperation among stakeholders, all for the benefit of the people of Basey,” Nograles said.

He also expressed gratitude as chairman of the Task Force Yolanda or Inter-agency Task Force for the Unified Implementation and Monitoring of Rehabilitation and Recovery Projects and Programs in the Yolanda-affected areas for the tireless and selfless efforts of partner government agencies despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“The National Housing Authority under the leadership of GM Marcelino Jun Escalada and Regional Manager for Region 8, Engr. Dodong Antiniero showed resolve in finishing the job despite the health hazards involved,” he said.

As of June 30, 2020, the National Housing Authority said that out of 54,508 housing units allocated for Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), 35,462 have already been completed, with the ongoing construction of another 10,977 units.

“In Basey, the target was 6,382 units, we have physically completed 4,423 with an ongoing construction of 1,260 and today we turnover 1,000 completed houses,” Nograles said.

The former Davao legislator added the Duterte administration was fully committed to providing decent and safe housing to Yolanda victims.

Ponferrada thanked President Rodrigo Duterte, Nograles, and the NHA for their “gift to the people of Basey” and expressed hope that the remaining units shall be finished and distributed at the earliest possible time. She said their LGU was ready to partner with national and local agencies to address the social needs of her constituents.

Nograles, meanwhile, emphasized that “we are doubling our efforts to finish everything before President Duterte’s term ends. With the cooperation and dedication of all our partners and stakeholders, I am confident we will achieve that goal. These free housing units give a sense of dignity and closure to Filipino families who were victims of typhoon Yolanda. They can start anew and build resilient communities.” (PR)

Source: Philippines News Agency