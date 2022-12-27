1K flood-hit families in Zambo Norte towns get DSWD relief aid

ZAMBOANGA CITY: The Department of Social Welfare and Development regional office in Zamboanga Peninsula (DSWD-9) has distributed over PHP500,000 worth of assistance to 1,029 families affected by heavy downpour caused by shear line in Zamboanga del Norte.

A shear line is an area in the atmosphere where warm and cold winds meet, causing rain clouds to form.

Each of the affected families received family food pack (FFPs) or for a total of 1,029 FFPs worth PHP562,338, Ivan Eric Salvador, DSWD-9 information officer, said Tuesday.

Salvador said Monday’s distribution was done in coordination with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Offices and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of the three towns.

“The recipients of the FFPs were identified through the LGUs (local government units) although profiling still continues to identify all those affected by the weather disturbance,” Salvador said.

DSWD-9 also distributed modular tents to the municipal government of Roxas for the use of the affected families who are presently house in evacuation center, he added.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said in its weather advisory No. 8 that in the next 24 hours, the shear line will bring moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas.

Moderate to at time heavy rains are expected over Palawan, Bohol, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, PAGASA said, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in areas with significant antecedent rainfall.

PAGASA advised disaster risk reduction and management officials to take all necessary measures to protect lives and properties

Source: Philippines News Agency