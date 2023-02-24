1K flash flood victims in Davao City get gov’t aid

DAVAO CITY: At least a thousand families affected by the flash flood here on Feb. 21 have received relief assistance from the Office of the 1st Congressional District Representative Paolo Z. Duterte.

In a statement Friday, the lawmaker's office said emergency food packs, hot porridge, and breakfast are being provided to the flood victims in the eight barangays affected from Feb. 22 until they return home.

The affected barangays are 2-A, 5-A, 8-A, 9-A, 10-A, 19-B, Matina Gravahan and Maa.

On Tuesday evening, authorities ordered an evacuation in the eight low-lying villages following a heavy rainstorm.

The weather disturbance also caused the water levels of five rivers here to rise and forced around 1,093 families or 4,300 individuals to leave their houses.

"The 1st congressional district office assured that all victims were given appropriate assistance," the statement said.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, meanwhile, said not a single person was reported injured or missing in the floods.

