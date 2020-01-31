1K Chinese workers in Bataan power plant nCoV-free

None of the more than 1,000 Chinese workers at two coal-fired power plants here is afflicted with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), authorities said Thursday.

Mayor Jocelyn CastaAeda, her consultant, lawyer Jose Michael Operario and the GN Power denied the presence of the deadly virus in the town, especially among the Chinese workers in the power plants in Barangay Alas-asin.

GN Power operates two 300-megawatt coal power plants and is in the process of constructing two 600-megawatt plants.

Bobit Racelis, GN Power vice president for community relations, said there are 1,000 Chinese workers and 2,000 Filipino workers in the plants.

Operario said two days ago, the municipal health office confirmed that officially, there was no case of novel coronavirus in the province.

Dahil maraming Chinese dito, siyempre nagkaroon ng kaunting takot o alinlangan ang mga tao sa komunidad na baka merong infected Mariveles (Because there are many Chinese here, the people in the community has bit fear or doubt that there are those infected). But officially as of today, wala pang reported case ng coronavirus (there is no reported case of coronavirus yet), he said.

The company, however, said it has made some restrictions.

At the moment, hindi daw sila nagpapasok ng mga galing sa mainland China. Nakahold ang entry ng mga mainlanders sa kanila (they reportedly do not allow to enter those come from mainland China. The entry of the mainlanders is on hold), Operario said.

Naka-ready naman ang probinsya pati ang munisipyo ng Mariveles sa pamumuno ni Mayor Jo na nag-establish ng mga protocols kung ano ang gagawin in case na merong reported cases and have established quarantine procedures. Naka-ready tayo (The province is ready, including the municipal government of Mariveles under the leadership of Mayor Jo that established some protocols on what to do in case there are reported cases and have established quarantine procedures. We are ready), he said.

Operario, a pastor of the Faith Without Walls, Love Without Borders Church, said the most important thing to do in times of problems like this is to pray.

Patuloy tayong manalangin (let us keep on praying), he said.

He admitted that the local government has no exact figures on the number of Chinese workers as GN Power is under the authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).

Irerequest natin na sana magkaroon ng liberal access to information ang FAB kasi this is a matter of public health. Dapat malaman natin ang exact bilang at location ng mga Chinese workers at kung saan sila nanggaling. Very critical yan sa ating policy-making at protocol-making decision na gagawin in the future (We will request to have liberal access to information from FAB because this is a matter of public health. We must know the exact numbers and locations of the Chinese workers and where do they came from. It is very critical in our policy-making and protocol-making decision that we will do in the future), Operario said.

He also urged FAB and the Provincial Health Office to conduct verification.

Sa public health kahit tsismis lang, dapat i-verify pa din, kailangan lang i-coordinate (In public health, even though it is just rumor, we should verify it. It must be coordinated) properly with FAB and PHO so we can move together, Operario said.

CastaAeda, meanwhile, said, Tungkol sa kumakalat na meron na tayong coronavirus o meron ng infected, huwag po kayong maniwala dahil sa ngayon wala pa tayong ganyang information (With regard the reports spreading that we have coronavirus here or there is an infected one, do not believe it because as of now, we do not have information about it)".

Racelis also dispelled rumors being spread by some quarters.

Ang kumakalat ay tsismis at dahil ito ay tsismis, ito ay hindi totoo. Kung talagang may sakit na dito na may coronavirus, dapat sarado na ang planta ngayon (There is a rumor spreading and since it is rumor, it is not true. If there is someone infected with coronavirus here, the plant should have been closed), he said.

He said GN Power, being a responsible company, is ready for any eventuality.

Tuloy ang aming pakikipag-ugnayan sa Department of Health para humingi din kami ng impormasyon sa kanila kung paano mai-prevent ang ganitong pangyayari (We are continuously coordinating with the Department of Health to ask information on how to prevent such kind of situation), Racelis said.

