1K Antique learners get cash assistance from DSWD

A total of 1,063 students from different areas of this province received educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) here on Saturday.

A smooth and peaceful distribution of the cash aid was observed by parents and learners who came to the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) compound in this capital town.

Divine Grace Balovin, 42, received the assistance on behalf of her three children. She said she was glad she received the PHP7,000 cash in just about 30 minutes.

“The distribution had been orderly and fast unlike last Saturday (Aug. 20) when I was afraid there could be a stampede,” she said in an interview on Sunday.

Her children are in Grades 7, 10 and senior high school.

Staff of the provincial offices of social welfare and development, together with Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard and Bureau of Fire and Protection guided the beneficiaries from the time they arrived and lined up to enter the PEO until they could finally get their assistance.

Provincial health personnel ensured that they sanitized their hands first with alcohol and that they observed coronavirus disease 2019 health protocols while the disaster risk reduction and management provided them with hot meals.

There was a priority lane for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disability.

The DSWD provided a drop box for those who were not able to register online, but also came to apply.

Balovin was at the San Jose de Buenavista Municipal Hall during the pilot rollout on Aug. 20 but was not accommodated due to the influx of people at the venue.

She said their documents were collected by the DSWD staff and told that she would be informed as to the schedule of distribution.

“The educational assistance will be a great help for us indigents,” Balovin said as she relayed that her husband collects scrap iron while she is a plain housewife.

Chella Mae Hilario, 21, resident of Barangay Buenavista, Belison town said she was happy and thankful to get a PHP4,000 assistance from the DSWD.

“I really want to finish my education course at the University of Antique (UA) and become a teacher,” she said.

Hilario’s father is a farmer and her mother is a housewife.

She also said that she is the youngest among four children. Her siblings failed to finish school due to their parents' lack of financial resources.

Of the 1,063 who received the assistance, 284 are in elementary, 133 in junior high school, 97 in senior high school, and 549 in college/vocational school.

The distribution of the DSWD educational assistance will continue on Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

Source: Philippines News Agency