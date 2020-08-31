1ID fetes troops, civilian workers on National Heroes Day

The Army’s 1st Infantry Division (1ID) marked the National Heroes Day Monday with the awarding of several soldiers and civilian personnel in the command.

Capt. Clint Antipala, 1ID information officer, said that Gold Cross and Silver Cross medals were bestowed to deserving soldiers during Monday’s flag-raising ceremony at Camp Maj. Cesar Sang-an, which houses the 1ID headquarters in the municipality of Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Civilian workers, meanwhile, received command plaques for “meritorious and distinguished achievements” Antipala said.

Antipala was unable to disclose the identities of the awardees for security reasons, but said some were involved in a firefight with the communist New People’s Army (NPA) in Misamis Occidental while others were responsible for the surrender of communist guerrillas and for the mass surrender of loose firearms in Lanao del Sur.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, 1ID commander, congratulated the awardees as well as all the division’s soldiers for their “efforts and continuous, selfless service”.

“This National Heroes Day and during this pandemic, we honor and value the sacrifices and faithful service of the front-liners who are still fighting the deadly disease,” Ponio said. “Their deeds are worth emulating and we consider them as the New Heroes of this generation.”

Source: Philippines News Agency