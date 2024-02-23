19 NorMin villages ‘drug cleared’; police ops net P3.1-M illegal drugs

MANILA: Nineteen new barangays in Northern Mindanao have been declared drug-cleared this month, as PHP3.1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during police operations this week. In a statement on Friday, Brig. Gen. Ricardo Layug Jr., Police Regional Office-10 (PRO-10) director, said the barangays were included by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC). 'The 19 barangays that have attained 'drug-cleared' status are commendable examples of what can be accomplished through unity and shared determination,' Layug said. The ROCBDC is composed of multiple government agencies including PRO-10 with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Department of Health, and Department of the Interior and Local Government. Based on ROCBDC data, a total of 1,501 barangays have been cleared of illegal drugs out of the 1,866 total number of drug affected barangays. Data also showed 365 barangays have remained affected by the drug menace. As this developed, PRO-10 drug enforcement units and p olice stations seized PHP3.1 million worth of illegal drugs from different operations from Feb. 19 to 23. The recent one was in Valencia City, Bukidnon on Friday, when authorities seized 'shabu' weighing 143.2 grams, amounting to PHP974,304. Separate operations in this city led to the seizure of PHP2.2 million worth of drugs. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency