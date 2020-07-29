19 int’l flights to fly out of Clark Airport starting August

Nineteen international flights will be flying out from Clark International Airport (CRK) starting August in support of the national government’s aim to bring home stranded overseas Filipinos.

With the resumption of its commercial operations and the go signal from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), CRK airport authorities have been intensifying efforts to gradually increase the number of flights in order to open up more opportunities for Filipinos who are stranded abroad to finally come home.

Starting August 1, there will be additional flights to South Korea via Asiana Airlines, and Doha, Qatar via Qatar Airways. Jetstar will resume its one-time weekly flight to Singapore from Clark starting August 12.

For international flights at Clark International Airport beginning Aug. 1, Emirates will resume Dubai-Clark-Dubai daily, except Sunday; Jeju Air’s Incheon-Clark-Incheon every Tuesday and Friday; Jetstar’s Singapore-Clark-Singapore (3K 775 | 776) every Sunday starting Aug. 12; Jin Air’s Incheon-Clark-Incheon (LJ 023 | 024) every Monday and Wednesday; and Qatar Airways’ Doha-Clark-Doha (QR 930 | 931) daily except Wednesday and Sunday.

On the domestic front, Cebu Pacific will resume its Cebu-Clark-Cebu flight on Aug. 1, and every Tuesday thereafter, Philippine Airlines its Davao-Clark-Davao (PR 2840/2839) flights every Friday, and Air Asia’s Clark-Davao-Clark (Z2 480/481) flights every Saturday.

In compliance with IATF standards, all passengers arriving from an international flight shall be subjected to mandatory reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test at the airport and shall stay in a government-accredited hotel facility while they wait for the result of their test.

Domestic travelers on the other hand, are advised to check with their destinations regarding health and security protocols.

Source: Philippines News Agency