19 Bicol LGUs among PH’s most child-friendly places

Nineteen local government units (LGUs) in Region 5 (Bicol) have been recognized as among the most child-friendly places in the country, based on the latest evaluation of the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC).

Out of the 372 conferred LGUs for the seal of child-friendly local governance nationwide, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) named the cities of Legazpi, Sorsogon, Ligao, Naga, Iriga, and Tabaco, and the towns of Camalig, Aroroy, Libon, Polangui, Baras, Irosin, Pilar, Barcelona, Juban, Bulusan, Castilla, Sto. Domingo and Pio Duran as the most child-friendly, delivering social services that promote the welfare of children.

Maria Victoria Rañeses, DILG-5 focal person, said in an interview on Wednesday the national government, led by the CWC, had set the criteria focused on health, education, protection, and children’s participation.

“Among the indicators used to evaluate the LGUs were child survival, development, protection, participation, and governance, as well as the LGUs’ overall performance in implementing child-friendly policies, programs, projects, and services,” Rañeses said.

She said the audit-generated data and results will be used by all LGUs and concerned government agencies to identify strengths and opportunities to ensure and uphold children’s rights to local governance in the country.

“DILG-5 congratulates the 2021 Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance Awardees in the Bicol region. Thank you for your continuous commitment and support in our advocacy of creating a caring, protective, and child-friendly society,” she added.

“Compliance was rendered not only to receive the Seal of Child-Friendly Local Governance but most importantly to underscore commitment in establishing Camalig as a haven for the children,” Mayor Carlos Irwin Baldo Jr. said.

Camalig placed 3rd Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit, garnering a rating of 94.12 percent.

