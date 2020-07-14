19.8M learners enroll for incoming school year: DepEd

The Department of Education (DepEd) reported on Tuesday that 19,888,067 learners have enrolled in public and private schools nationwide for Academic Year 2020-2021.

Data from the department shows that as of July 14, a day before the extended enrollment period ends, 18,846,485 learners have enrolled in public schools and 1,017,290 in private schools.

The Calabarzon region logged the highest number of enrollees at 2,705,979, and the Cordillera region, the lowest at 315,408.

The enrollees were from kindergarten to senior high school, as well as learners with disabilities and those taking the alternative learning system.

As of July 8, DepEd data showed that some 250,539 learners from private schools have transferred to public schools.

Of the total number of transferees, 148,852 are elementary students, 69,851 are junior high school students, 26,138 are senior high school students, and 5,698 are learners with disabilities or non-graded.

“The reason (of transfer from private to public schools) is due to the effects of Covid (coronavirus disease 2019) to the economy and employment,” DepEd Undersecretary for Planning Service and Field Operations Jesus Mateo told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a text message.

Mateo added that DepEd has sufficient resources for the transferees as moving from private to public schools and late enrollment are allowed under Department Order 3 series of 2018.

Source: Philippines News Agency