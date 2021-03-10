19.7K applicants take PNPA qualifying exam

Close to 20,000 applicants took the qualifying examination of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA).

Citing PNPA data released on Tuesday, PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said that out of 25,811 registered applicants for the PNPA Cadet Admission Test, a total of 11,903 applicants took the exam on its first day on March 7 while there were 7,857 examinees on the second day on Monday.

This resulted in a total of 19,760 applicants who actually took the exam or 76.55 percent of the total number of applicants.

Sinas said the PNPA does not prescribe a passing grade but a cut-off of the top 1,000 applicants with the highest scores will be required to undergo physical and mental screening before they can be admitted for training.

“As they say, many are called but few are chosen. To those who will pass the exam, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to avail themselves of free education and become a law enforcer. I hope that the lucky applicants will do their best towards taking their oath and be among government scholars receiving pay at the same time,” Sinas said.

Qualified cadets will become full scholars of the government for four years and will get to enjoy several privileges that will include free lodging and food and at least PHP38,000 in monthly pay and allowances.

Graduates of PNPA are appointed to the initial rank of Police Lieutenant in the PNP or Inspector in the Bureau of Fire Protection and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.