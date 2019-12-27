18th Congress Senate off to ‘great start’

We had a great start.

This was how Senate President Vicente Sotto III described the first six months of the Senate in the First Regular Session of the 18th Congress.

The Senate President said the hard work, tenacity, and steadfastness of a mix of veteran, returning and neophyte senators who comprise the Chamber following the mid-term elections has resulted in a record number of bills and resolutions filed, foremost of which is the 2020 national budget.

Noteworthy also is the inquiry that this Chamber led by the Committees on Justice and on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon) conducted relative to the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law that paved the way to the discovery of more appalling corruption in the Bureau of Correction (BuCor) and in the Philippine National Police (PNP), Sotto said.

2020 budget tops list of accomplishments

Topping the list of the Senate's accomplishments in the first six months of the 18th Congress is the passing of the PHP4.1 trillion 2020 General Appropriations Act, which the Upper Chamber ratified and adopted last December 11.

Sotto said the timely and efficient passage of the General Appropriations Bill is commendable through the tireless efforts of the chair of the Committee of Finance, Senator Sonny Angara, and its vice-chairs. not to mention the careful examination made by every senator.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri also commended the early passage of the the most important law of the land.

By approving it well ahead of the Christmas break, we will be spared the difficulties arising from a re-enacted budget as had happened earlier this year. The re-enacted budget delayed projects and, worse, delayed salaries of national and local government employees for the first quarter of 2019, Zubiri said.

The 2020 budget is now just awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The Senate has also passed two bills that were enacted into law -- Republic Act No. 11462 and R. A. No. 11463.

Principally authored by Senator Imee Marcos, RA 11462, the first law to be passed in the 18th Congress, postpones the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections scheduled for next year to December 5, 2022.

This aims to give the incumbent officials more time to implement their programs and to enforce the right of the subject officials to serve a full three-year term, Sotto said.

Meanwhile, RA 11463 or the Malasakit Center Act was the brainchild of Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go.

The measure provides for the establishment of Malasakit Centers in all government-owned hospitals that will serve as a one-stop-shop for easy access to medical and financial assistance needed to receive health care services, and a complementary to the universal health care program.

The Senate also passed several bills on third and final reading which includes the National Day of Remembrance for Road Crash Victims Act (Senate Bill No. 1122), the Night Shift Differential Pay (SBN 643), the National Transportation Safety Board Act (SBN 1077), an Act Fixing the Validity Period of the License to Own, Permit to Carry and Registration of Firearms (SBN 1155), the Salary Standardization Law 5 (SBN 1219) and Establishment of Separate Facilities for Prisoners Convicted of Heinous Crimes (SBN 1055).

The most recent was SBN 1074, or an Act Amending the National Internal Revenue Code by Increasing the Excise Tax on Alcohol, Heated Tobacco and Vapor Products, which the Senate ratified last December 18, the last session day for the year.

Once enacted into law, Sotto said SBN 1074, would promote healthy living through the increase of excise tax on items considered harmful to our bodies, which would eventually give our government revenues that will fund the various programs of this administration.

Also approved by the Senate was House Bill No. 5437 extending the availability of the 2019 appropriations for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) and capital outlays (CO).

The Senate also adopted 21 Resolutions, noteworthy of which is Adopted Resolution No. 22 that expressed the sense of the Senate opposing liberalization of the sugar industry in order to protect the livelihood of millions of sugar workers and agrarian reform beneficiaries; SRN 18 recognizing the 70th anniversary of the Philippines and Republic of Korea relations; and SRN 8, reconstituting the special committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation.

These were just among the 1,154 bills and 210 resolutions that senators have filed since the start of the 18th Congress on July 22.

GCTA probe

Meanwhile, the inquiry by the Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice Committees, which are both chaired by Senator Richard Gordon, on the implementation of the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) law led to the uncovering of several anomalies in the BuCor and in the PNP.

The inquiry was an offshoot of Senate Resolution No. 107 that Sotto filed seeking a review of RA 10592 following reports that convicted rapist-killer, former Calauan, Laguna mayor Antonio Sanchez could be released from prison because of supposed good behavior.

Testimonies from witnesses during the Senate probe uncovered several money-making schemes inside the New Bilibid Prison, foremost of which are the so-called GCTA for sale and the hospital pass for sale.

From GCTA, the Senate inquiry shifted to drug reselling and the so-called ninja cops after former PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief and now Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong bared the so-called agaw bato scheme or the practice of drug recycling inside the national penitentiary.

Magalong said several high-ranking police officers are still involved in reselling illegal drugs after they confiscate them from drug suspects.

No less than former PNP chief, General Oscar Albayalde was dragged into the controversy.

Because of the GCTA controversy, the Senate immediately filed a proposed measure that would exempt convicts of heinous crimes from the benefits of GCTA.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires ordered on September 9 the six-month preventive suspension without pay of 27 officials of the BuCor.

On October 18, the Senate Blue Ribbon and Justice committees also recommended the filing of charges against Albayalde and the 13 alleged ninja cops.

Sotto said the inquiry caused the amendment of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the GCTA law in order to adhere to the real intent of its authors.

A more fruitful 2020

Sotto thanked all his colleagues -- the new and dynamic senators as well as the experienced legislators" -- for the Senate's sterling performance at the start of the 18th Congress.

In sum, I must say that we had a great start, all these attributable to the concerted efforts of all the senators, the Senate President said.

This is just the beginning of our commitment to the people we serve. We are looking forward to a more fruitful 2020 as we intend to always perform better for our beloved Filipino families, Sotto said.

The Senate adjourned its sessions on December 18 to go on a one-month legislative break during the holidays.

Regular sessions will resume on Jan. 20, 2020.

Source: Philippines News Agency