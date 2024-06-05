187 foreign, Filipino workers rescued in Pampanga POGO raid

MANILA: Authorities rescued 187 foreign and Filipino workers in a raid at a Philippine Overseas Gaming Operator (POGO) center in Pampanga province on Tuesday night. In a report on Wednesday, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said its members together with the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Special Action Force and the local police carried out a search warrant operation against the Lucky South 99 compound along Friendship Highway in Angeles City. The Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 14 issued the search warrant against the POGO over reports of human trafficking, torture and scam activities taking place within the establishment. 'Yung reports na nakuha sa atin, initial report for rescue was may mga tinotorture dito. Pinapalo ng mga baseball bat at pinagtatadiyakan dito. Meron tayong isang video na diumano babae na pinagsasayaw dito at pinagpapasahan ng mga bosses (The reports that we received, the initial report for rescue there are persons who are being tortured h ere. They are struck with a baseball bat and are being kicked. We also have a video allegedly showing a woman dancing and being abused by the bosses),' PAOCC spokesperson Winston John Casio said in a television interview. Some 158 foreigners, including Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysians, Myanmar and Korean workers were rescued, together with 29 Filipinos. PAOCC said all foreigners are now undergoing biometrics checks by the Bureau of Immigration. Source: Philippines News Agency