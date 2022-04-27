﻿184 gun ban violators nabbed in W. Visayas since January

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO-6) on Wednesday reported the arrest of 184 violators of the election gun ban from Jan. 9 to April 25 this year.

PRO-6 spokesperson Lt. Col. Arnel Solis, in an interview, said the 173 incidents police responded to regionwide during the more than three-month period have led to the confiscation of 104 assorted firearms and 91 deadly weapons.

PRO-6 will continue to intensify the conduct of checkpoints after noting an increasing number of apprehended gun ban violators.

“In every municipality we have at least one checkpoint per day. Sometimes it can reach up to four checkpoints depending on the demand of the situation,” Solis said.

In terms of arrest, 45 people were nabbed in January, 48 in February, 50 in March, and 41 as of April 25.

Of the 104 seized firearms, 35 were confiscated in January, 20 in February, 30 in March, and 19 as of April 25.

“Most of the firearms are undocumented. When left unaccounted, there is a big chance that those will be used to commit crimes,” Solis added.

The conduct of checkpoints, he added, is a good strategy not only in the confiscation of loose firearms but also for other crime prevention since it restricts the movement of lawless elements or individuals planning to commit a crime.

Also on Wednesday, the PRO-6 displayed its transport readiness capability in preparation for the elections during the nationwide simultaneous logistical readiness test and dispatch ceremony as part of the preparations for the May 9 national and local elections.

“It was a showcase of the result of our inventory. They are all functional and ready for use by our units for the upcoming elections,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency