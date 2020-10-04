18,065 new Covid-19 recoveries bring total to over 273K

A total of 18,065 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were reported Sunday, pushing the total number of recoveries nationwide to 273,079.

In its latest case bulletin, the Department of Health (DOH) also reported 3,190 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 43,642.

Of the active cases, 85.4 percent are mild, 9.2 percent are asymptomatic, 1.7 percent are severe, and 3.8 percent are in critical condition.

The majority of the newly announced cases were from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,279, the provinces of Rizal with 212, Laguna with 147, Cavite with 146, and Bulacan with 122 infections.

Meanwhile, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases in the country has reached 322,497 since the health crisis broke out, with the death toll higher by 100 at 5,774.

Of the 100 deaths, 16 occurred in October (16 percent), 57 in September (57 percent), 11 in August (11 percent), 12 in July (12 percent), three in June (3 percent), and one in May (1 percent).

“About 23 duplicates were removed from the total case count, and of these, 13 were recovered cases and two were deaths. Moreover, 19 cases previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths after final validation,” the DOH said.

As of Saturday, the 107 licensed reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) laboratories and 33 licensed GeneXpert laboratories conducted a total of 3,639,828 tests nationwide.

The DOH said it has 23,100 total bed capacity dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

Occupied are about 46 percent of 1,900 intensive care unit beds; 41 percent of 15,300 isolation beds; and 41 percent of 6,200 ward beds.

About 21 percent of 2,200 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency