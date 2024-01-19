18 teams join 1st NBTC Regional Championship in Ilocos Norte

LAOAG: Eighteen teams are vying in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) inaugural regional championship, which opened at Laoag City Centennial Arena Friday. The first-ever NBTC North Luzon Regional Championship trains the spotlight on basketball players aged 19 and below in this northern part of the country. Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc, in his speech during the kickoff activity, shared his excitement as the province is gearing up to become a sports tourism hub in the north. With around 400 players, coaches and technical staff who are currently billeted at the dormitory of the newly refurbished Ferdinand E. Marcos Sports Stadium here, where they will stay for three days, Manotoc encouraged the participants and their families, friends and supporters to also enjoy the province's gastronomic treats and must-see tourist spots. 'We have so much to offer in the province. Surely, you will enjoy your stay,' Manotoc said, reminding them of Ilocos Norte's famous empanada (fried turnover wi th fillings), longganisa (local sausage), bagnet (deep fried crispy pork belly), and vegetable dish pinakbet. Among the major tourist spots in the province are the Saud beach in Pagudpud, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization world heritage site Paoay Church, sand dunes, Kapurpurawan Rocks Formation of Burgos, windmills, and La Milagrosa Cove of Badoc. In a separate media interview, NBTC founder and program director Eric Altamirano said he is grateful for the province's hosting as they continue to provide a platform for home-grown stars to compete in the national finals. 'We are amazed at how they play. Early on, we could see that there is a potential for the young players of Ilocos Norte,' the former pro and coach said after watching the first two games. Altamirano urged support for the games scheduled simultaneously at Laoag Centennial Arena, San Nicolas Mini Sports Center and the Laoag City Sports Complex until Sunday. All 18 teams started competing during the day and as of 5 p.m., the initial winners were PPG Tarlac, Yengskivel Sportswear Camanava, Panpacific U of Pangasinan, Pampanga Lanterns, CCDC Baguio, La Union's PAOwer Kahit Saan, and PhilCST- Calasiao. Source: Philippines News Agency