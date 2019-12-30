18 nabbed for indiscriminate firing: PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said 18 persons, including a cop and two soldiers, were arrested due to unauthorized discharge of firearms ahead of the New Year revelries.

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said as of 6 a.m. Monday, the arrested suspects are from Ilocos Region, one; Cagayan Valley, one; Calabarzon, one; Western Visayas, one; Eastern Visayas, one; Zamboanga Peninsula, one; Caraga Region, one; Bicol, two; Northern Mindanao (two); Davao Region (two); Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BARMM), two; and National Capital Region (NCR), three.

Banac said that a non-commissioned police officer assigned in Caraga has been arrested and disarmed. He is now detained while investigation is ongoing.

He said two soldiers were apprehended in BARMM while a security guard was arrested in the Davao Region.

Banac said the illegal discharge of firearms in Metro Manila resulted in the wounding of two people while five people were wounded in BARMM.

Meanwhile, the number of stray bullet victims is now three -- two from Caraga and one in NCR.

Banac called on the public to immediately report cases of indiscriminate firing especially as the New Year celebration draws closer.

Patuloy po tayo na nagpapaalala muli sa ating mga responsible gun owners, huwag po talagang gamitin ang ating baril. Minsan po nakakainom ay natutukso na gumamit nito paalala muli na huwag po tayo magdulot ng injury sa ating mga kababayan dahil ito po ay labag sa batas (We are constantly reminding our responsible gun owners, never use guns if they are under the influence of liquor. During these times, some are tempted to use their guns. This is a reminder again for them to avoid causing harm to our countrymen because it is illegal), Banac said.

He said the public can report cases of indiscriminate firing at the nearest police station in their area.

We are also asking the public to immediately report to the police any case of indiscriminate firing, whether the perpetrator is a civilian, policeman or any government people, said Banac.

Banac said there is a strict directive from the PNP leadership to run after those who would dare to fire their guns before, during and after the New Year revelry.

This is about the protection of the people from stray bullet deaths or injuries so let us work together on this, he added.

For the civilian violators, they will be slapped with criminal charges before the court.

For government employees that include policemen and soldiers, additional administrative charges will be filed wherein the maximum penalty is dismissal from the service.

The PNP stopped the practice of gun muzzling for the yearend holidays back in 2016, under then top cop Ronald dela Rosa.

PNP deputy chief for operations Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan, however, said a one-strike policy will apply to all police commanders and chiefs of police who will fail to take appropriate action on cases of indiscriminate firing by their personnel within 24 hours.

This means the police commanders and chiefs of police will immediately be relieved even if only one of their personnel is caught involved in indiscriminate firing.

Cascolan also urged police commanders to intensify community partnerships in order to identify people in the barangay who possess loose firearms.

He said that in most cases, unlicensed guns are the ones being used in indiscriminate firing.

Source: Philippines News Agency