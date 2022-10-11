18 more PNP units now ISO-certified

Another 18 units of the Philippine National Police (PNP) have been conferred with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification for conforming with quality management system standards.

PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. conferred the certification during simple ceremonies at the PNP National Headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday to the following offices:

–Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM);

–Directorate for Operations (DO);

–Directorate for Logistics (DL);

–Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM);

–Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD);

–Directorate for Research and Development (DRD);

–Directorate for Information Communication Technology Management (DICTM);

–Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC);

–Engineering Service (ES);

–Communications and Electronics Service (CES);

–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG);

–Special Action Force (SAF);

–Maritime Group (MG);

–Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG);

–Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA);

–Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG);

–Quezon City Police District (QCPD)

“For this recognition, we thank the members of the community and all our stakeholders for their support and cooperation and for continuing to trust in the police as your servants and protectors. Let these resounding achievements of our PNP units and personnel serve as the foundation of our “MKK=K o ang Malasakit, Kaayusan at Kapayapaan tungo sa Kaunlaran” as our peace and security framework for the future, transforming the PNP into a stronger and more responsive police organization,” Azurin said in a statement.

At present, there are now 28 “ISO Certified” PNP units and offices since 2018 when the Crime Laboratory became the first “ISO Certified” PNP unit.

Other ISO-certified PNP units are the Office of the Chief PNP, Directorate for Plans, National Capital Region Police Office, PNP General Hospital, Highway Patrol Group, Police Security and Protection Group, Firearms and Explosives Office, Philippine National Police Academy, and PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service.

The ISO 9001 is a family of standards for quality management systems. It is maintained by the International Organization for Standardization and is administered by accreditation and certification bodies.

A company or organization certified as “ISO 9001” is found to be keeping a set of procedures that cover all key processes in the business, monitoring processes to ensure they are effective, keeping adequate records, checking output for defects, with appropriate and corrective action where necessary, regularly reviewing individual processes and the quality system itself for effectiveness, and facilitating continual improvement.

Source: Philippines News Agency