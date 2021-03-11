18 informal settlers receive financial aid

A total of 18 informal settlers have each received PHP10,000 in financial assistance from the provincial government to be used for their relocation.

“Antique Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao led the distribution of the financial assistance to the 18 informal settlers who would be relocating from the reclaimed area in Barangay Maybato North to Barangay Mapatag resettlement site (in San Jose de Buenavista),” provincial government housing board secretary Eby Butiong said in an interview on Wednesday.

Butiong said of the 18 informal settlers, eight have signified that they would like to temporarily live with their relatives until the provincial government provides them with another resettlement site that is near their former residence.

“They found the resettlement site quite far that they opted not to transfer (to) Barangay Mapatag,” he added.

These informal settlers were affected by the ongoing PHP50 million Malandog River Rehabilitation and Development Project (MRRDP), particularly the construction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) office.

“The informal settlers were given financial assistance by the governor through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) so that they would have some money to use as they transfer to the resettlement site provided them by the provincial government in Barangay Mapatag,” Butiong said.

The eight who rejected the offer to resettle in Barangay Mapatag were also given the same cash assistance so they would have money for their sustenance.

He said the DENR would put up an office in Barangay Maybato North so that it could closely monitor the coastal area and the MRRDP.

“The informal settlers are expected to relocate from Barangay Maybato North on or before March 22 when the construction of the DENR office starts,” Butiong said.