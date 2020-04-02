17K health workers benefited from free rides in March

A total of 17,298 health workers and patients were given free rides since the program by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) begun in the latter half of March.

On a Facebook post on Thursday, the DOTr said the number was reached on Tuesday by the ‘Free Ride for Health Workers’ program.

“From the initial three routes during its first day of operations last 18 March 2020, the DOTr Free Bus Service now serves 19 routes,” the DOTr said.

The program, which ferried medical front liners to and from their communities and medical establishments, is now available 24 hours, seven days a week.

The routes are available on Google Maps at https://bit.ly/DOTrFrontlineShuttleMap.

Meanwhile, the DOTr’s hotline for transport concerns recorded a total of 1,413 cases on Wednesday since it began taking calls on March 19.

For PLDT landline and Smart mobile users with transport concerns, they may call the DOTr at #840-55-500.

“Huwag kakalimutang lagyan ng hashtag o number sign (#), para toll-free ang inyong tawag (Don’t forget to put a hashtag or number sign so that your call will be toll-free),” the DOTr said.

For non-PLDT and Smart mobile subscribers, it said that those with concerns or questions regarding road transport and the Free Ride for Health Workers programs may call the landlines (02) 7980-2387 and (02) 7980-2390, or the mobile numbers (0917) 876-8535 and (0917) 876-8523.

For aviation concerns or those with problems with air travel, the DOTr may be reached through the landlines (02) 79802391 and (02) 7980-2392 or through mobile at (0917) 876-8573 and (0917) 802-2224.

For maritime concerns or those with problems regarding the country’s ports, cargo or seaborne transportation, the DOTr may be reached through landline at (02) 7980-2394 and mobile at (0917) 876-8594.

“Tatanggap ang DOTr EOC (Emergency Operations Center) ng tawag mula 7 AM hanggang 7 PM, Lunes hanggang Biyernes, at 8 AM hanggang 12NN naman tuwing Sabado at Linggo. Tatanggap naman ng text messages ang EOC 24/7 [The DOTr EOC will receive calls from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday to Friday; and 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The EOC, meanwhile, will receive text messages 24/7],” the DOTr said.

Source: Philippines News Agency