170K seniors in Davao City to get annual subsidy

DAVAO: The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has targeted around 170,000 senior citizens here to qualify for the annual subsidy. In a radio interview Tuesday, CSWDO Finance Section head Julieta Vigil said those qualified will receive PHP1,500. 'The senior citizens may find their names on the master list and the payout schedule through the CSWDO district offices, barangay social workers or senior citizen organizations,' she said. During house-to-house visits to consolidate the list, CSWDO area coordinators will take photos of senior citizens with their identification (ID) documents, including a voter's ID and membership in a senior citizen organization. 'The voter's ID is required to ascertain the residency of the beneficiaries, if they are indeed from Davao City,' Vigil said. The annual subsidy will be distributed at barangay gyms, while the bedridden or sick can authorize a family member to claim it on their behalf. Source: Philippines News Agency