﻿1,708 projects in NCR, Calabarzon completed in 2021: DPWH

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday reported the completion of a total of 1,708 projects in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon last year.

In its accomplishment report, DPWH-NCR director Nomer Abel Canlas said despite the challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, the District Engineering Offices (DEOs) were able to achieve an overall absorptive capacity of 94.89 percent after obligating a total of PHP44.3 billion, and a prior year disbursement rate of 83.13 percent from disbursing a total of PHP46.6 billion.

“2021 is a year of many milestones for the DPWH-NCR. We were able to implement vital infrastructure projects and programs that are responsive to the special needs of the region with one of the biggest populations,” Canlas said.

Among the highlights of its accomplishment for 2021 are the dredging operations along Pasig-Marikina River near SM Marikina in Barangay Olandes, Marikina City; bike lanes along Roxas Boulevard, Osmeña Highway, Kalayaan Avenue, Shaw Boulevard, Araneta Avenue, Radial Road 8, Epifanio delos Santos Avenue, C-5; bridge across Parañaque River adjacent to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX); 87 percent of Fort Bonifacio-Nichols Field Road (Lawton Avenue).

Also completed by the agency were quarantine facilities in Las Piñas and Malacañan Park, the Pasig Modular Hospital, Zapote River Drive, Mandaluyong City Jail, DENR Multi-Purpose Building, Marikina River Restoration Project, and Assistance to Support Youth and Unemployed for Development and Advancement (AYUDA) Program which employed 917 people.

On the other hand, the DPWH NCR also reported that for right-of-way acquisition, it has accomplished 96.88 percent on the North Luzon Expressway-South Luzon Expressway (NLEX-SLEX) Connector Road project with 690 families relocated, 81 families given housing/financial assistance, and 873 provided with replacement cost; while 182 families relocated and seven families were given financial assistance for the Mindanao Avenue Project.

Around 10,652 caballero trees were planted on center islands of national roads all over NCR for the Clean and Green Program, being undertaken by DEOs in the region.

At the same time, Canlas announced the DPWH-NCR’s plan to start proposing the transfer of all cable lines in NCR underground and to start adapting innovations and best practices from other Southeast Asian neighboring countries.

He also revealed that there are 1,692 projects slated this year.

To be able to ensure timely completion of these undertakings, the DPWH-NCR chief said they already commenced the process of detailed engineering design and pre-construction activities.

Meanwhile, Acting Secretary Roger Mercado lauded the DPWH Regional Office 4-A (Calabarzon) and its DEOs for successfully implementing a total of 1,314 infrastructure projects last year.

He noted that the undertakings worth billions of pesos have contributed to the economic recovery of the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Calabarzon is the most populated region in the country, hence our infrastructure development here is focused on easing mobility especially going in and out of Metro Manila and I am glad to announce that in 2021, our DPWH Region 4-A was able to accomplish a lot of roads and other vital projects despite the pandemic,” he said in a separate statement.

Citing a report from Senior Undersecretary Rafael Yabut, overall in-charge of Regional Operations and DPWH Region 4A director Jovel Mendoza, Mercado said the region was able to complete projects costing PHP7.17 billion under its Road Infrastructure Program in 2021 including 19.2 kilometers of road construction, improvement, rehabilitation, and widening; 30.87 kilometers of road opening; and 92.32 kilometers of asphalt overlay.

Also completed last year were national bridge projects costing PHP670 million involving 38 bridge construction projects with a total length of 186.95 meters, and 12 retrofitted bridges; 18 flood control projects composed of dikes, seawalls, river control, revetment river walls, and other drainage projects costing PHP7.15 Billion; and 378 other local public infrastructure projects amounting to PHP13.91 billion.

The DPWH Region 4-A, in convergence with other government agencies and local government units, also accomplished 24 farm-to-market roads with a total length of 24.79 kilometers; five school buildings with 42 classrooms; 23 tourism roads with a combined length of 146.73 kilometers; five evacuation centers; two disaster-related rehabilitation projects, and 13 Covid-19 related facilities.

Yabut said the public will soon benefit from the completion of the region’s high-impact projects which include the Laguna-Quezon Connector or the Alaminos-San Pablo City By-Pass Road which is now 44 percent complete; the Batangas City-San Pascual-Bauan Diversion Road which is now 63 percent complete; Sariaya Bypass Road which is 89 percent complete; Tagaytay Bypass Road which is 58 percent complete; Lobo-Malabrigo-Laiya-San Juan Road which is 63 percent complete and Tayabas Bypass Road which is now 90 percent complete.

