17 Antique LGUs complete SAP distribution

Seventeen out of the 18 local government units (LGUs) in the province of Antique have completed the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) cash assistance, beating the May 10 deadline.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Antique provincial director Cherryl Tacda said in an interview Monday that the SAP implementation was completed in all towns, except in the island municipality of Caluya.

“There are three remaining island barangays in Caluya that have not yet released the SAP assistance,” she said.

Aside from the weather condition, Tacda said personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officers (MSWDOs) had difficulty validating the list of beneficiaries and the conduct of actual distribution because of the geographical location of the island barangays.

In a separate interview, DSWD-Antique provincial head Melrose Amaran identified the three barangays that have not completed the SAP distribution as Alegria, Tinogboc and Semirara.

DSWD has downloaded PHP429.936 million for the SAP amelioration of non-Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Antique.

“The total SAP beneficiaries in the province of Antique (is) 71,656,” Amaran said.

She said that local government units that have completed the distribution of the SAP assistance are requested to submit their liquidation reports through email to both the DSWD regional and provincial office within 15 days from their date of completion.

Meanwhile, Tacda commended the DSWD personnel and their local counterparts including the Provincial SWD, LGUs and barangay officials in the SAP implementation.

“The process was tedious and stressful, but through the hard work and dedication of everyone, it was completed,” Tacda said.

