165 ex-rebels, farmers in NegOcc to undergo livelihood training

A total of 165 former rebels and farmers from insurgency-free villages in central Negros will soon undergo various skills training and receive other livelihood interventions from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

As of Thursday, arrangements for the community-based training programs were being finalized after these were launched in Isabela, Negros Occidental last week.

Carlito Quintano, acting provincial director of TESDA-Negros Occidental, said in a statement the training would be funded under the agency’s Special Training for Employment Program.

“They can avail of the free training cost and assessment,” he added.

Other benefits include an Internet allowance, one-year accident insurance, health/personal protective equipment allowance, starter toolkits, and a training support fund/allowance of PHP160 per day.

The projects will be implemented by various government agencies led by TESDA, which chairs the Poverty Reduction, Livelihood and Employment Cluster (PRLEC) of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Of the 165 beneficiaries, Binalbagan has 25; Isabela and La Castellana, 40 each; and Moises Padilla, 60. They are from the 17 barangays considered cleared from the influence of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army in the province’s 5th district.

These insurgency-free villages are Bi-ao in Binalbagan; Sebucawan, Cabcab, Libas, Makilignit, Mansablay, Riverside, San Agustin, and Sikatuna in Isabela; Puso, Cabacungan, Manghanoy, and Biak na Bato in La Castellana; and Quintin Remo, Macagahay, Montilla, and Guinpana-an in Moises Padilla.

Beneficiaries from Binalbagan will be trained for Plumbing National Certificate I; Isabela and La Castellana, “Raise Organic Hogs” and “Raise Organic Small Ruminants”; and Moises Padilla, “Raise Organic Hogs”, “Raise Organic Small Ruminants”, and “Prepare and Cook Hot Meals”.

