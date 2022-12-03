164 Reds surrender in Mimaropa since January

MANILA: A total of 164 members of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) have surrendered to different police units in Mimaropa from January to December 1 this year, the regional police said Friday.

“We are committed to sustaining the success of this campaign towards a communist terrorist group-free Mimaropa,” Police Regional Office (PRO) 4-B (Mimaropa) chief, Brig. Gen. Sidney Hernia, said in a statement.

The latest to surrender were two members of the NPA in Oriental Mindoro on Thursday.

“Ka Gringo”, 27, and “Ka Jimbo,” 33, both members of Platoon SERNA of Kilusang Larangang Gerilya – Mark Anthony Velasco under the Lucio de Guzman Command of the Sub-Regional Military Area 4D, Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee, voluntarily surrendered after a series of dialogues with the 403rd B Maneuver Company (MC), Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB) 4-B, led by Lt. Sherwin Ramirez, in Barangay Cabalwa, in the town of Mansalay.

The successful surrender of the former rebels was made possible with the assistance of the Bulalacao municipal police, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, and Provincial Intelligence Unit, all under the Oriental Mindoro provincial police; Regional Intelligence Division; 10th Special Action Battalion, Philippine National Police (PNP) Special Action Force; 4th Infantry Battalion and 23rd Military Intelligence Company, 203rd Infantry Battalion, Philippine Army; and Regional Intelligence Unit Mimaropa, PNP Intelligence Group.

Hernia said the surrenderers are now under the custody of the 403rd B MC for debriefing, and assistance for their enrollment in the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

“All those who surrendered can avail of the E-CLIP for their reintegration to the community and will be receiving livelihood program and cash aid from the government,” he said

Source: Philippines News Agency