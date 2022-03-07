﻿1,636 nabbed in first 2 months of election gun ban: PNP

A total of 1,636 persons have been arrested for violating the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Sunday.

Those nabbed include 1,589 civilians, 23 security guards, 15 police officers, and nine military personnel.

A total of 1,516 police operations yielded 1,268 firearms, 7,106 pieces of ammunition, and 586 deadly weapons.

Citing its latest data, the PNP said the top five regions with arrested violators are the National Capital Region with 536, Central Visayas (171), Central Luzon (116), Calabarzon (173), and Western Visayas (93).

The Comelec Resolution No. 10728 prohibits bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or deadly weapons outside of the residence and in all public places from January 9 until June 8.

Exempted from the ban are law enforcers but they should have authorization from the Comelec and wear an agency-prescribed uniform while on official duty during the election period.

Violators face imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than six years and shall not be subject to probation.

They also face disqualification to hold public office, deprivation of the right of suffrage, and cancellation or perpetual disqualification to secure a gun license.

Source: Philippines News Agency