16 police recruits disqualified from grad rites over misbehavior

Some 16 trainees were removed from the graduation ceremony for rookie police officers who completed the Public Safety Basic Recruitment Course (PSBRC) held on Monday, the country's top cop said Tuesday.

"So sabi ko, yung 16 na yun (I said to those 16), I promise you, you will not graduate from PSBRC and you can never enter the PNP (Philippine National Police) and I caused the relief of the entire training group for investigation," PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a radio interview.

Gamboa said these trainees were caught drinking inside their dormitory and even posted it on social media.

The said police recruits were not named while an investigation is ongoing.

The PNP chief expressed dismay over the acts of the police recruits.

"You will get terminated kasi simula pa lang tapos ganyan na [you are just getting started and you are already acting like that]," Gamboa added.

Gamboa said this is part of efforts to impose discipline among police ranks.

"I want to show the public na maaasahan niyo kami [you can rely on us] that we will do everything to discipline our men," Gamboa said.

Meanwhile, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas said the police recruits used Messenger, an online messaging application to share the videos of their drinking spree.

Sinas said that the delinquency report was already issued for fact-finding investigation.

While the investigation is ongoing and pending for the convening of Academic Board and due process, these police trainees are temporarily held in abeyance and not included in the list of graduates for February 10, 2020, Sinas said in a statement.

He added that this should serve as a warning to aspiring law enforcers to be perpetually disciplined.

During the ceremony at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, Gamboa urged the 310 newly-appointed Police Officers 1 (PO1) in Metro Manila to lead in the fight against criminality, corruption, terrorism, and illegal drugs to ensure public safety and security.

You are very lucky, your oath-of-office was officiated by the Chief PNP, he said in a jesting tone.

Gamboa motivated his men to focus on the PNP mandate and to internalize and deliver it with integrity to achieve outstanding results.

While shooting for PNP's 'Kakampi mo' campaign, I experienced how hard it is to become somewhat an actor. Then, I came to realize that becoming a police officer is incomparably harder because there are no second takes, the PNP chief stressed.

The recruits will undergo six months of rigid academics and physical training before they will be sent to another six months of Field Training Program where they will be deployed to different police stations to personally observe and learn actual investigative, traffic, and patrol duties.

Source: Philippines News Agency