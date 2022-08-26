16 offenders nabbed, 60 guns seized in BARMM anti-crime drive

Sixteen lawbreakers were arrested and 60 illegal firearms were confiscated in a daylong Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), an official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police director, said the SACLEO carried out on Wednesday targeted drug personalities, illegal loggers, and wanted persons across the region.

“We have collected about PHP8 million worth of shabu and marijuana plants in various law enforcement operations,” Guyguyon said in a statement Thursday.

Twelve suspected drug peddlers and drug users were nabbed during the operation, which also dismantled drug dens, he added.

Likewise, at least 60 assorted high-powered firearms were turned over to police or seized during the SACLEO.

Four wanted persons were also nabbed in the implementation of arrest warrants, Guyguyon said.

In the campaign against illegal logging, police seized 4,665 board feet of timber abandoned by loggers to avoid arrest. They were estimated to cost PHP52,000.

Guyguyon hailed the residents who helped the police in the campaign against law offenders and illegal drugs that pose threats to public security in the BARMM.

Source: Philippines News Agency