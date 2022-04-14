﻿16 NegOr LGUs log zero Covid-19 cases

Sixteen of the 25 local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental logged zero active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a health official said on Wednesday.

Assistant Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion said in a virtual presser that despite this development, the province’s quarantine classification could not be downgraded to Alert Level 1 yet as it still has not reached its vaccination target.

As of April 13, Basay, Sta. Catalina, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong, Sibulan, Amlan, Bais City, Mabinay, Manjuyod, Bindoy, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Guihulngan City, and Canlaon City do not have a single active Covid-19 case.

Those that still have active infections are Siaton, three; Dumaguete City and Tanjay City, two each; and Bayawan City, Valencia, San Jose, Pamplona, Ayungon, and Vallehermoso with one each.

Estacion cautioned the people against letting their guard down despite the significant drop in Covid-19 cases amid the election season as large crowds gather for the campaign sorties.

The total caseload of Negros Oriental since the start of the pandemic is 23,535, broken down into 22,781 recoveries, 741 mortalities, and 13 active infections.

The total number of fully vaccinated individuals is 568,242 or 57.3 percent of the target of 990,637 people.

Meanwhile, 581,246 other individuals have received their first dose and are awaiting their second dose, while those who had the booster shots totaled 72,717.

Estacion said only 7.3 percent of the total number of fully vaccinated individuals have received their booster shots.

Source: Philippines News Agency