16 most wanted persons with bounty nabbed since Nov. 2020: PNP

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has continued to make significant gains in tracking down and arresting wanted persons involved in crimes, including high-value targets on illegal drugs and terrorism, its chief said on Saturday.

In a statement, PNP Chief, Gen. Debold Sinas, said key police accomplishments in less than three months include the arrest of Top Most Wanted Persons (TMWP) and Most Wanted Persons (MWP).

From November 10 last year to February 4, police officers captured a total of 16 TMWP with rewards for information leading to their arrest.

Among them are Marcel Novero Tejero alias Loloy Tejero, who has a PHP1.2-million bounty on his head, who was arrested on January 15; Marcos Requina with a PHP2-million reward who was arrested on Nov. 12, 2020; Alfredo Mapano alias Pares with a PHP5.3 million bounty who was arrested on Nov. 27, 2020; and Alvin Luque alias Joaquin Jacinto/ Joaquin Cordero, with a PHP6 million bounty, who died during an encounter with police officers on Dec. 10, 2020.

Requina, Mapano, and Luque were identified as communist-terrorist group leaders.

Over the same period, the PNP recorded 20,801 suspects arrested for various crimes, 17,889 of whom were wanted persons. Some 2,912 of the wanted persons were on the list of MWP, while 71 died in police operations. (PNA)