16 killed as flash floods, landslides hit Indonesia

PADANG: At least 16 people died as flash floods and landslides hit South Sumatra's Pesisir Selatan District on Saturday, the Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency said. "Our current data today showed the number of casualties has increased from 10 to 16, while another seven residents are still missing," said Pesisir Selatan District's BPBD Chief Doni Yusrizal. The casualties have been reported from Sutera, Koto XI Tarusan, IV Jurai, and Lengayang Sub-districts, he said, adding that a joint rescue team is still searching for missing victims. "Rain weather continues until this morning, and some access is still being cut off, rendering it impassable. We are still exerting efforts to access isolated residents by boats," Yusrizal informed. As per BPBD's records, at least 46,000 residents have been evacuated due to flash floods and landslides in almost all sub-districts of Pesisir Selatan District. Koto XI Tarusan Sub-district has been affected most heavily by the disaster. Access to clean water, electricity and Internet were also affected. Source: Philippines News Agency