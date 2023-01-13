16 domestic flights canceled as inclement weather continues

MANILA: Sixteen flights to and from Manila were canceled on Friday as the inclement weather continued to persist.

As of 2:55 p.m., the following flights have been canceled:

Cebu Pacific (5J) 821/822 Manila-Virac-Manila

CebGo (DG) 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6113/6114, DG 6117/6118 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

DG 6839/6840 Manila-Siargao-Manila

PAL Express (2P) 2971/2972 Manila-Siargao-Manila

2P 2079/2080 Manila-Catarman-Manila

The weather bureau on Friday said the low pressure area (LPA) last spotted 85 km. east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur remained less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone.

However, the LPA is forecast to cause moderate to heavy with at times heavy rains over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Eastern Visayas, and Bicol Region.

Source: Philippines News Agency