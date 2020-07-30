16 church attendees among Bataan’s 29 new Covid-19 cases

This province logged its highest number of new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in a single day at 29, with 16 of them contracting the illness after attending a religious service.

Governor Albert Garcia expressed his sadness and concern on Wednesday after receiving the report on the latest infections.

Dr. Rosanna Buccahan, provincial health officer, said the number of new cases is considered as the highest recorded in a day since the virus started affecting the province.

With 29 added to the list of confirmed Covid-19 cases, the number rose to 344 with 95 active cases.

Of the 16 who got the infection when they attended a worship service inside a hotel here, nine are from this city, four are from Abucay, two from Limay, and one from Orani.

Of the other new cases, three each are from Dinalupihan and Limay, one from Orani and two each from Abucay, Balanga, and Bagac.

The PHO also said the number of those who have recovered from the dreaded disease went up to 238 after two from Abucay — a 53-year-old and 26-year-old, both males, recovered.

The number of deaths remained at 11.

“Batay sa insidenteng ito, naiwasan sana ang local transmission kung naging mas maingat at mas nangibabaw ang pagiging responsible. Disiplinahin natin ang ating mga sarili na sumunod sa mga alituntunin kontra Covid-19 dahil mahaba pa ang tatakbuhin ng labang ito (Based on this incident, the local transmission would have been avoided if only they had been careful and responsible. Let us discipline ourselves by following the rules against Covid-19 because we still have a long way to go in this fight),” the governor said.

He reminded his constituents that the unseen enemy, the virus, is still here.

“Nakikiusap ako sa lahat na isabuhay natin ang mga health at safety protocols na paulit-ulit na ipinaaalala dahil ang pagsunod sa mga ito ay para sa kaligtasan ng bawat isa, ng ating pamilya, mga mahal sa buhay, kaibigan, katrabaho, at sinumang ating nakasalamuha (I am appealing to all to follow health and safety protocols that I keep on reminding because complying with these rules is for the safety of everyone, our families, our loved ones, friends, co-workers and anybody who we mingle with),” Garcia said.

