16 Antique centenarians get social pension

Sixteen Antiqueño centenarians received social pension from the provincial government at the Antique capitol on Tuesday.

Antique Provincial Board Member Fernando Corvera, Sr., who distributed the social pension in the amount of PHP30,000 for each centenarian, said the initiative of the provincial government aims to economically help the recipients.

“I congratulate the seniors who are recipients of the program,” he said.

The assistance dubbed “Kabalaka kay Lolo Kag Lola” (concern for grandfather and grandmother) is implemented through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), he added.

The provision of the social pension by the provincial government is mandated under Provincial Ordinance Number 2018-144 or the Provincial Elderly Welfare and Development Code.

Under the ordinance, seniors 85-89 years old will receive PHP2,000; 90-94 years old, PHP3,000; 95-99 years old, P5,000; and 100 years old is PHP30,000.

Corvera said this assistance is on top of the amount given by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to centenarians.

Meanwhile, Gene Manlabi, granddaughter of recipient Severina Canja, said they are grateful that the provincial government has this program for it could greatly help them.

“I would like to say thank you especially to Governor Rhodora J. Cadiao for the social assistance,” she said.

She added that she is going to use the money to buy the needed vitamins, milk, and food for her grandmother.

Manlabi accompanied her grandmother in claiming the social pension.

She said her grandmother also received the social pension for centenarians from the DSWD only last June.

Another recipient Dionisio Apolinario will turn 104 years old this coming December 15, 2020.

“My father used to be a farmer,” said his daughter Merlinda Beriong.

However, she said her father is still strong and could do his routine activities like cleaning his bamboo house.

She said the social pension will be used by her father to buy food and his other basic needs.

Source: Philippines News Agency