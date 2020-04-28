16.7K OFWs arrive in PH from April 1-20: DOJ

A total of 16,744 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) arrived in the country from April 1 to 20 based on records from the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

Speaking at the televised meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, Guevarra said this is despite limited flights in and out of the country as non-essential travel is prohibited under the enhanced community quarantine.

In the same period, a total of 27,062 non-OFW Filipinos also arrived in the country.

Meanwhile, 851 OFWs were also allowed to leave the country while 4,164 non-OFW Filipinos flew out of the country.

A total of 914 foreigners arrived during the same period, Guevarra said.

As issuance for tourist visas for foreign nationals is temporarily suspended since March 22, foreigners allowed entry into the country for the period are foreign spouses and children of Filipino citizens traveling with them and officials of foreign organizations and their dependents.

The departures, on the other hand, include authorized OFWs, permanent residents abroad, student visa holders, and foreign nationals who want to return to their country.

Among the carriers which continue to fly in the country are Hong kong Airlines, Cathay Pacific, EVA Air, All Nippon Airways, China Airlines, Qatar Airways, Korean Airlines, Royal Brunei, Asiana Air, Singapore Airlines, Kuwait, Japan Airlines, GulfAir, Etihad, Emirates, Jetstar, and Saudia.

Source: Philippines News Agency