15K Iloilo town households to get fresh vegetables

A total of 15,278 households in the northern town of Sara, Iloilo will receive fresh vegetables from the local government unit amid the enhanced community quarantine.

Sara Mayor Jon Aying told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) the local government unit started the full blast distribution on Wednesday.

Vegetables that include squash, eggplant, green beans, bitter gourd, among others, are distributed along with two kilograms of rice, four canned goods, and four packs of noodles.

“We are distributing vegetables because we need to increase the endurance, the resistance of our locals. If we maintain good resistance, we can hardly be infected by Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Aying said.

He added that the distribution of vegetables is also a way to help the local farmers.

“Our local farmers are also affected. We are buying from them so that our economic activities here will not be hampered,” he said.

The local government unit has earlier distributed the vegetables to 3,000 identified poorest of the poor.

They will still be included in another round of distribution on Wednesday and Thursday, Aying said.

Municipal officials help repacked the food packs, he said. The village officials will be the ones to coordinate to distribute the food supplies on a house-to-house basis or to gather beneficiaries provided that the social distancing will be observed.

“We also have the Municipal Ecumenical Advisory Council, an association of churches here, which helps us in the repacking and distribution,” he said.

Aside from the distribution of food packs, the local government unit also encourages its locals to grow vegetables in their backyards.

“I always reiterate to our village chiefs to encourage their constituents to plant vegetables. We are on quarantine and in case this lasts long, after two months, we can harvest,” he said.

He said he received a sack of vegetable seeds from Santa Barbara town which he immediately distributed to villages on Tuesday.

The town also anticipates a PHP1-million aid from the provincial government.

Aying said they already completed the requirements and if the financial assistance arrives, it would help the local government unit augment its food packs to quarantine-affected households.

To ensure that all locals have access to basic goods, Sara town also organized its business sector and helped boost the capabilities of convenience stores in the villages.

“We divided the 42 villages here into four and each cluster will be supplied with their primary needs through the convenience stores,” he said, adding that the public market is still accessible to nearby villages.

This measure of the local government unit will limit the people in the public market in a bid to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

